Minneapolis shooting leaves 3 people dead, 2 injured

The Brief Three people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Minneapolis. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday near 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Three people were killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just before midnight on April 29 near 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis.

Police arrived at the scene to find five victims, some in a nearby vehicle. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, including two men and one woman.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them is in grave condition, authorities said.

Five people were shot in Minneapolis April 29, 2025.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called this a "senseless tragedy," but said the incident does not appear to be random. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and potentially gang-related. Police have recovered "an extensive" amount of evidence.

Dig deeper:

Before Tuesday night's shooting, gun violence in Minneapolis was declining and homicides in the city were down 67%.

Second shooting reported

What we don't know:

A second shooting was reported in Minneapolis, about five blocks away from the fatal shooting overnight. A victim in that shooting was dropped off at the hospital.

Police say it's unclear if the incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.