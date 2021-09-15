Minneapolis, Roseville schools add staff COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The Minneapolis and Roseville school districts are now requiring staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular COVID-19 testing.

On Tuesday night, the Minneapolis school board unanimously passed a resolution mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all staff, contractors and volunteers in the district. Those who are not vaccinated will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, which could happen weekly.

The Roseville school board adopted a similar resolution on Tuesday, requiring all staff to get the vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Both resolutions will take effect on Oct. 15.

The districts join St. Paul Public Schools in mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff.

Minneapolis and Roseville, like most school districts in the Twin Cities metro, also requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings.