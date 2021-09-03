St. Paul Public Schools implements staff COVID-19 vaccination requirement

The St. Paul School Board voted unanimously Friday morning to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all district staff or be subject to weekly testing.

All staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15 and get their booster shot by June 15, 2022, according to the resolution.

Staff who are either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated yet or have not provided proof of full vaccination will be required to submit to mandatory COVID-19 testing at least once a week.

All staff hired after Oct. 15 have 45 days to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Newly hired staff that do not provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon hire or who are unvaccinated will be subject to weekly testing until HR receives acknowledgement that they are fully vaccinated.

St. Paul is the second largest school district in Minnesota.

Earlier this month, the school board voted unanimously to require masks for students, staff and visitors inside school buildings. The rule applies to everyone over the age of two years old.

