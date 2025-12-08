Forest Lake man fatally hit after exiting car on I-35E

The Brief A 66-year-old man was fatally struck by another driver on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes. The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver went off the road and into the median before exiting the car and walking into traffic, where he was struck. The victim's identity has not been released.



A driver was fatally struck in Lino Lakes on Sunday evening after crashing into the median and walking into oncoming traffic, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Fatal incident in Lino Lakes

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E, just north of County Road J in Lino Lakes.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states a 66-year-old driver went off the roadway and came to a stop in the median. The man then exited the vehicle and walked into the traffic lanes, where he was hit by another driver.

The 26-year-old driver was not injured in the collision. The 66-year-old Forest Lake man did not survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

The State Patrol will release the deceased driver at a later date.

The crash report did not indicate what caused the man to drive off the road or how far his vehicle was from the roadway when the incident occurred.