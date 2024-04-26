Minneapolis schools, teachers offer contract negotiation update

After saying a tentative agreement was reached earlier in the week, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) administrators and Minneapolis Public Schools and Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) representatives are holding a joint press conference on Friday to offer an update on the status of negotiations.

Earlier in the week, a tentative agreement was announced after teachers union members planned to hold a strike authorization vote on Thursday and Friday without a new deal.

Teachers seek an increase in wages, in addition to increased support and better healthcare options.

Meanwhile, MPS officials have previously said the district faces a minimum $110 million budget shortfall due to a mixture of expiring one-time COVID-19 funding, inflation and declining enrollment.



The tentative agreement so far has not included education support professionals.

Details of any agreement will not be shared publicly until after teachers vote to ratify the new union contract.