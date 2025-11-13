Minneapolis property owner in court over homeless encampment

The Brief Hamoudi Sabri is set to appear in civil court on Thursday as he battles the city over a homeless encampment. Sabri allowed an encampment on his parking lot at East Lake Street and 28th Avenue South over the summer. The encampment was cleared in September after a mass shooting.



A Minneapolis property owner fighting the city over a homeless encampment he maintained in his parking lot is set to appear in civil court on Thursday.

Minneapolis encampment battle

What's next:

Hamoudi Sabri's attorneys are set to argue in court on Thursday for the case against him to be dismissed.

Sabri has been battling with the city over a makeshift encampment he had allowed on his property over the summer – until it became the site of a mass shooting.

The backstory:

In mid-July, Hamoudi Sabri opened his parking lot at East Lake Street and 28th Avenue South as a homeless encampment. The city says, within two days of opening, 20 people moved onto the property. Within a week, there were 60 people living in the encampment.

The city claims conditions quickly deteriorated at the encampment, with the city declaring the area a public health nuisance on July 21. Then, in September, the city cleared the homeless encampment after a mass shooting – that police say stemmed from a drug territory dispute – which left one person dead and six others hurt.

In September, the council approved legal action against Sabri after issuing thousands of dollars of fines against him. Two weeks later, a judge granted a restraining order, preventing Sabri from allowing encampments on his properties.

The other side:

In October, Sabri began welcoming people back to his property during the day, now calling the spot a "hygiene and outreach hub." Sabri claimed he was providing space for unhoused individuals to connect with outreach workers, case managers, and support systems to find permanent housing.

In a news release, Sabri blasted the city over "failed policies" leading to homelessness in the city. However, the city has repeatedly pointed out that homeless rates in Minneapolis have fallen and are below national averages.