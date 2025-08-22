Minneapolis declares encampment ‘public health nuisance,’ exploring legal action against property owner

The Brief Mayor Jacob Frey has called a special meeting to discuss health and safety concerns at a homeless tent encampment on private property along East Lake Street. City officials are exploring potential litigation against property owner Hamoudi Sabri. The encampment has been declared a public health nuisance with Sabri given until Monday to clean up the site.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling a special meeting next week about a homeless encampment that is creating a public health nuisance on private property along East Lake Street.

City exploring potential litigation

What we know:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called a special meeting with the city council next week to discuss potential litigation against East Lake Street property owner, Hamoudi Sabri, who has allowed a homeless tent encampment to take shape on his property.

The city has already fined the property owner thousands of dollars after inspectors found drug paraphernalia and human waste right next to a school.

The city has issued citations and fines totaling $5,000-plus potential late fees against Sabri. The latest warning notice says if he does not clean up the property and comply with city statutes, city crews will sweep the site at his expense.

"It just means that there's an overwhelming amount of filth in the area that is being generated by this particular site that is harmful to the community," explained Minneapolis Health Commissioner Damon Chaplin about the nuisance designation. "The uncleanliness, the refuge, the garbage, the needles – that's primarily for us what we are trying to abate."

The Health Department has said recent site inspections have turned up the following:

Presence of drug paraphernalia and hazardous sharps

Improperly stored or accumulated solid waste and refuse

Lack of water access or adequate sanitation facilities (sewage disposal)

Unstable and unsafe structures (e.g., tents, makeshift shelters)

Presence of junk and debris hazardous to health and safety

Evidence of open fires and uncontrolled combustibles

"There are a number of different issues. It is the structures; it's the remnants from folks living there. That is not a designated living quarter or space. And so, there are a different number of issues that are relative to that specific space. But really, it is the filth that is being generated from the people being there. The goal is to clean it and to keep it clean, as we would for any other property in the city," said Chaplin, who hopes the issue can be resolved without further confrontation after a previous effort to clear the site was met with resistance. "We have been out there multiple times with multiple agencies, working with folks to help them get into whatever housing situation that they need, or whatever treatment that they may need, or whatever counseling they may need."

Property owner remains defiant

What they're saying:

Sabri was defiant when asked about the fines, and potentially cleaning up the property in the coming days.

He told FOX 9’s Paul Blume that he is committed to helping the homeless and "fixing the problem" that is impacting a "lot of people" with mental health and addiction issues, while also cleaning up the Minneapolis neighborhoods where he owns properties.

Sabri does not believe public government and agencies are doing a good enough job with solutions, preferring his strategy of giving the unhoused a place to stay in the community.

City officials have said they have counted as many as 45 people living in tents and other makeshift structures on Sabri’s property.

"There are schools all over, and there are homeless all over and there are crimes all over. And nothing is being done about it," Sabri told Blume in a phone call about what he believes is a lack of action and urgency in dealing with societal issues in Minneapolis.

Special meeting

What's next:

The Health Department posted a warning notice at the site giving Sabri until Monday to comply with city statutes by cleaning up the property and eliminating the public health nuisance. And if not, the city will come and do the removal at his expense.

The mayor’s special meeting on the property is scheduled for Wednesday.