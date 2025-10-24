Former Minneapolis encampment site being turned into 'hygiene and outreach hub' by owner

article

The Brief The owner of a property that was used as a homeless encampment said the area is being turned into a "hygiene and outreach hub." The encampment was cleared by the city last month after a mass shooting that injured seven people. The property owner said the purpose is to provide connections to outreach workers and support systems that can lead to permanent housing.



The site of a Minneapolis homeless encampment that was cleared by the city last month is now being turned into a "temporary hygiene and outreach station" by the property's owner.

The encampment was cleared after a mass shooting that injured seven people, one of whom later died.

East Lake Street daytime hub

Big picture view:

The property owner, Hamoudi Sabri, said the purpose is to provide an area where unhoused residents can connect with outreach workers, case managers and support systems that lead to permanent housing.

Sabri said in a news release that he blames Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the city's homelessness issue, saying that his "failed policies are spreading this crisis throughout the city."

The parking lot of the property at the intersection of East Lake Street and 28th Avenue South is currently blocked off with temporary orange construction fencing.

Past encampment shootings, clearings

The backstory:

A homeless encampment at that location was cleared last month by city officials after a mass shooting there left seven people injured, one of whom later died.

The city had previously asked Sabri to clear the camp back in July, calling it a public nuisance because of human waste and drug use in the area.

But Sabri said the city wasn’t offering any solutions for the unhoused folks, so he kept allowing them to stay.

The Minneapolis City Council approved legal action against Sabri in a 6-4 vote before the mass shooting. Sabri was also hit with about $15,000 in fines and late fees in early September.

Dig deeper:

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Hamoudi Sabri and the encampments on his property in late September. The order came after negotiations between the city and Sabri broke down.

The ruling means Sabri is barred from having homeless encampments on any properties going forward, as Sabri and the city could not reach a mutual agreement.

City of Minneapolis response

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 9 on Friday, the City of Minneapolis said:

"At this time, Mr. Sabri has failed to obtain any of the necessary permits or land use approvals required for his proposed use of the property. Should he continue with unpermitted use of the property, the City will follow standard procedures for such violations, including but not limited to citations and fines. Moreover, Mr. Sabri is prohibited from maintaining or allowing an encampment to form on any of his Minneapolis properties, in accordance with the temporary restraining order. Should Mr. Sabri violate this order, the City will pursue swift action through the Courts."