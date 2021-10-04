Minneapolis police won't respond to overnight parking complaints under pilot program

Starting Monday, the City of Minneapolis is launching a pilot program that will no longer have Minneapolis police officers responding to overnight parking complaints.

Traffic Control already responds to parking problem calls in the city during the day. The pilot program will add an overnight shift Monday through Friday where staff will respond to urgent 911 and 311 parking-related complaints submitted between 11 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The purpose of the pilot is to explore the possibility of Traffic Control, rather than the Minneapolis Police Department, responding to parking problem calls 24/7, the city says. The pilot will help determine the resources needed to make that happen.

Officials say the change is "aligned with [Minneapolis’] work around seeking alternatives to police response."