Minneapolis police seek assistance locating missing 39-year-old man

The Minneapolis Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old man with autism who was last seen Thursday in Crystal.

Jonathan Anderl was last seen on video on Sept. 22 around 5:20 p.m. walking away from McPhail Center for Music at 501 Second St. and heading toward West River Parkway.

He is 5-foot-10 with a medium build and weighs around 180 pounds. Anderl has short brown hair, a short beard and a receding hairline.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes with long socks.

Anyone with information about Anderl’s whereabouts or who saw him should contact the police.