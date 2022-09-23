Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police seek assistance locating missing 39-year-old man

By FOX 9 staff
Minneapolis police are searching for missing 39-year-old Jonathan Anderl, who was last seen in Crystal, Minnesota. (Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department) 

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old man with autism who was last seen Thursday in Crystal.  

Jonathan Anderl was last seen on video on Sept. 22 around 5:20 p.m. walking away from McPhail Center for Music at 501 Second St. and heading toward West River Parkway. 

He is 5-foot-10 with a medium build and weighs around 180 pounds. Anderl has short brown hair, a short beard and a receding hairline. 

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, and tennis shoes with long socks.

Anyone with information about Anderl’s whereabouts or who saw him should contact the police. 