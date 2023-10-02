Minneapolis police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

article

Minneapolis police are seeking help in finding 13-year-old Ruby Charlotte Duffy, who went missing Thursday night.

According to police, Duffy, who goes by "Rue", walked away from an address on the 500 block of Groveland Avenue. Duffy was seen on Sept. 29 at approximately 5:43 p.m. on the 700 block of 7th Street SE., and again near the 100 block of East Lake Street later that night. She was seen leaving with a man in a car, according to police.

Duffy is a white female who stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has straight, long hair that has been dyed red. She has green eyes and wears clear-framed glasses.

Since Duffy went missing, she has been seen wearing:

A gray T-shirt with a black rectangular graphic across the cheat and blue jeans

Multicolored short shorts, a tube top, a hoodie and a backpack

A black T-shirt, black shorts and no shoes

A floral dress – she was wearing this when seen on East Lake Street

Duffy is known to use public transportation, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Duffy is encouraged to call 911. The incident number is 23-261615. Information on Duffy’s whereabouts can also be provided through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Individuals may also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.