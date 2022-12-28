Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

article

The Minneapolis Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in more than a day.

Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Symara Nelson-Thomas. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday leaving her home on Queen Avenue North near 36th Avenue North in Minneapolis. She hasn't been seen since.

Nelson-Thomas is about five-feet-six-inches tall and about 150 pounds. Police say she has long, rainbow-colored braids and was last seen wearing a black and white jacket (shown in the photo above) and black shoes.

In a plea posted on Facebook, officers are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.