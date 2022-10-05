Minneapolis police say man found shot Monday has died

Minneapolis police say a man shot on Monday, Oct. 3, died on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North. Responding officers say they found a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries in the alley.

Officers called paramedics who transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The victim died from his injuries on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.