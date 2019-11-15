Minneapolis police investigating triple shooting in Jordan neighborhood

article

Three people were injured in a shooting in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis Friday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said two men and a woman were standing outside a house on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue when they were shot. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

One of the victims is in critical condition, but all three victims are expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.