Minneapolis police investigating triple shooting in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were injured in a shooting in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis Friday afternoon. 

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said two men and a woman were standing outside a house on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue when they were shot. The suspects fled in a vehicle. 

One of the victims is in critical condition, but all three victims are expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 