Minneapolis police investigating triple shooting in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were injured in a shooting in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis Friday afternoon.
Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said two men and a woman were standing outside a house on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue when they were shot. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
One of the victims is in critical condition, but all three victims are expected to survive.
No suspects are in custody.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.