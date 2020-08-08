Minneapolis police investigate shootings near Loring Park, Powderhorn Park

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that was reported late Friday night on the southeast side of Loring Park.

Officers responded to the intersection of 15th Street and Willow Street around 11 p.m. Friday. Shell casings could be seen in the street while about a dozen police officers and crime scene investigators examined the area.

One neighbor reported hearing 7 or 8 gunshots and saw people running east away from the scene.

A man told police he had his hat knocked off and felt pain in his head. He touched his head and realized he had been grazed by a bullet. The victim was taken to HCMC for treatment.

Minneapolis police are also investigating a shooting at Columbus Avenue and E. 35th Street in the Powderhorn neighborhood. That shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical but stable condition.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in either shooting.