Minneapolis police fatally shoot man they say was armed with handgun

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said its officers fatally shot a man who was armed with a handgun after chasing him on foot Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a "man with a handgun acting erratically" around 9 p.m. and found the suspect near the intersection of 34th and Hiawatha.

Officers say they tried to arrest the man, but he then ran away.

Police say they ordered the man to drop the gun, and when he refused, police opened fire.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Four officers were reportedly involved, and they are all now on standard paid administrative leave. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara believes only three fired their weapons.

Chief O'Hara added that it is unclear if the suspect fired his weapon and that it appeared the gun jammed.

"Ultimately, there was a confrontation at the end of the foot pursuit, and the male was armed with a handgun in his hand," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during an evening news conference after the shooting. "Officers gave multiple, clear commands to drop the gun, and the suspect did not comply. I have no reason to think this was anything other than a justifiable and lawful use of force by police officers."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the incident.