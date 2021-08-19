Minneapolis Police: Family believes missing man may be in danger

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who his family believes may be in danger.

Jose Carlos Lopez, 43, was last seen in-person on July 2 near the 200 block of Groveland Avenue. He last called his family on July 20. That conversation led his family to believe he was in need of help.

Lopez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 175 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald and has tattoos on his chest and arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.