Minneapolis PD chief warns anyone looking to cause chaos on July 4th: 'You will be arrested'

July 4 trouble

The backstory:

Minneapolis saw chaotic Fourth of July nights in both 2022 and 2023, where groups of young people roved around the city, shooting off fireworks at people. In 2022, there was also a July 4 shooting at Boom Island that sent seven people to the hospital.

Minneapolis police beefed up patrols in 2024, which they say stemmed much of the trouble. Still, police ended up arresting 30 people on the night of July 4 after fireworks were thrown at people and launched at properties. Most of the trouble happened in the Dinkytown area during the overnight hours.

Those arrested ranged between ages 15 and 23. Chief O'Hara blamed the bad behavior on mob mentality.

"It is large groups of young people, the vast majority of which are not actually shooting fireworks at people, but they're a part of the problem," the chief said. "It's creating a mob mentality. It's spread on social media. These large groups form, and they're kind of just there to watch the show. But at least from our perspective, when the behavior gets that serious, essentially riotous behavior, they are just as culpable as those that are shooting the fireworks."

Minneapolis police crackdown

What we know:

The police department is again planning to step up patrols, with the chief warning anyone looking to cause chaos: "You will be arrested."

"We know we have a lot of concerns from residents in our community over what we've seen in recent years," said Chief O'Hara. "We've seen unacceptable behavior during what should be a time of celebration. Residents and families deserve to celebrate Independence Day without fearing gunfire and without fearing fireworks would be used recklessly and dangerously against persons and property. So let me be clear. If you have intentions of coming to this town to cause chaos, don't. You will be arrested, and we will seek charges against you."

Last year, the chief says messages circulated around social media, encouraging people to come out and cause trouble. Chief O'Hara says he was out on patrol that night and personally experienced the mayhem.

"The night before the Fourth, messages began circulating on social media, encouraging people to come from out of town to Minneapolis and attack people and police with fireworks," recounted O'Hara. "Just before midnight and into the early morning hours, groups of juveniles and young adults did exactly that. I was on the ground that night and I personally had fireworks fired towards me."

Plan in place:

O'Hara says the department is even better prepared to handle any trouble this holiday weekend and will have more officers on patrol than in the past few years. They will put in effect the road closures they used last year, that police say were effective in thwarting trouble.

"The MPD has increased staffing throughout the weekend," explained O'Hara. "We've coordinated a robust citywide public safety plan in partnership with other law enforcement agencies. We are also, once again, using strategic road closures in areas that have seen high levels of problematic behavior. These measures have proved successful last year in disrupting that activity, protecting neighborhoods, and ensuring celebrations could continue safely."

Police are also continuing to monitor social media for any calls of "park takeovers" and other trouble.

Official celebrations in Minneapolis

Local perspective:

Like last year, the city will again have an official fireworks celebration. After holding laser light shows in place of the standard fireworks celebration, last year the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board brought back its "Red, White, and Boom" fireworks display.

The fireworks will be held on Friday night at 10 p.m. over the Mississippi River near the Stone Arch Bridge. A celebration will be held throughout the day in the same area.

The chief also noted the Taste of Minnesota Festival will be underway this weekend, and the department has worked with organizers to keep it safe.