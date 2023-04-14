Minneapolis parking app will change Sunday

article

Starting Sunday, Minneapolis will be using a new app to pay for on-street parking.

The new app, designed by Flowbird, allows customers to pay for parking without using a pay station. Minneapolis says some of the information users have in the current app will transfer over, but they will need to create a new password and update their payment information.

Fleet accounts will also be available for accounts with multiple users.

Also starting April 16, the MPLS Parking app will no longer work for municipal off-street parking. Customers who used the app for reservations or zone parking will need to refer to MPLSparking.com for options.