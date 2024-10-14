Minneapolis parents raise alarm about overcrowded classrooms

The Brief Parents and teachers in Minneapolis are raising concerns over large class sizes, with some classrooms having up to 41 students. Complaints include difficulties in student supervision and learning, with issues like delayed curriculum due to a shortage of workbooks. Minneapolis Public Schools acknowledged the higher-than-projected enrollment and stated they are adjusting staff levels, but some parents were told class sizes would not change.



Parents and teachers have complained to the school board in recent weeks, arguing that the crowded classrooms make it more difficult for students to learn and more challenging for teachers to supervise children.

"It wasn’t until the open house for my first grader that I learned there was going to be 35 in his classroom…." said Keri Clifton, whose son attends Hiawatha Elementary School. "We’re setting the foundation in these early years, and so we really need them to have the attention that they deserve."

Another parent, Stephanie Erickson, whose son also attends Hiawatha, said he is one of 34 in his classroom.

"It’s a lot for teachers just to manage the classroom, make sure that students are sitting in their seats…." she said. "When there’s that many students it’s hard for teachers to notice if a student is having an issue."

Erickson said the inflated classroom sizes have already caused problems.

"Ten students didn’t have a workbook, so we had to delay curriculum for a full week," she said.

At the school board’s Sept. 10 meeting, a kindergarten teacher at Kenwood Elementary School warned the board about growing class sizes.

"At Kenwood school, I have 41 students on my kindergarten roster," said Cathy Sullivan.

In a statement on Monday, Minneapolis Public Schools said, in part: "Minneapolis Public Schools is excited to see higher than projected enrollment at some sites, including Hiawatha. We are currently going through the process of staffing adjustments, which is an annual process that ensures we have the appropriate staffing levels."

Both Clifton and Erickson said that they were told that neither of their children’s classroom sizes would be adjusted.