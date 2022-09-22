Minneapolis officer, man who died after exchanging gunfire with police ID'd

The Minneapolis Police Department released the identity of the officer involved in an exchange of gunfire with a man who witnesses say took his own life, along with the deceased.

The City of Minneapolis updated its critical incident website on Thursday, naming Luke Rysavy as the member of the Minneapolis Police Department who was involved in the Sept. 20 incident. It also identifies the man who died as Brian Keith Bertram of Minneapolis.

According to the critical incident page, police responded to the 3400 block of 5th Street Northeast at 5:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While outside the home, police saw people inside and attempted to communicate with them through a window. They directed officers to the rear of the house, where police found a door unlocked. The officers announced their presence and went inside.

They heard "cries of distress," the public information report states. Then one of the officers was confronted by a man pointing a gun at him.

"Gunfire was exchanged. The officers moved outside," the report says.

The officers secured the scene as a woman, and two juveniles left the house, the report said. During a news conference on Wednesday, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander said witnesses told officers the man shot himself and was dead.

The report says the officers went back inside, where they found Bertram lying on the floor. He had an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. The other officer at the scene has not been identified.

The officers were wearing body cameras. The video has not yet been released.