Minneapolis NAACP hosts community memorial for George Floyd Friday

The Minneapolis NAACP is holding a community memorial Friday evening to remember the lives of George Floyd and other black lives that were taken by police violence.

The memorial will take place at the Shiloh Temple International Ministries at 1201 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis at 6 p.m.

Masks are required and there will be a cap on attendance.

Floyd died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. A video taken by a bystander showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee onto his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe.

Chauvin has been charged with murder in Floyd’s death and the other officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting.