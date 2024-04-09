Minneapolis launching ‘music ecosystem census’ to gauge industry

Known for the "Minneapolis sound" throughout the 1980s that inspired new genres and generations of music behind it, Minneapolis’ Arts & Cultural Affairs Department is asking the current crop of musicians how their scene is doing.

Beginning on April 12, through April 26, the Minneapolis Music Census will ask musicians a wide range of questions about their experience navigating the Twin Cities’ music industry demographics, workspace needs, health and wellness, housing history, and sentiments around diversity, equity and belonging, according to a press release.



"Minneapolis musicians are world-class," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. "So are our city’s venues, clubs, festivals, radio stations, and audiences. We want the world to know about the brilliance of our unique and diverse music scene, and the Minneapolis Music Census will help guide us there."

City leaders hope the effort will "capture quantitative information to make more informed, data-driven decisions about the local music economy."

All adults who work in the music industry in Minneapolis – such as performers, industry professionals, educators, venue owners, and support service providers – can participate in the census, which is being conducted by Texas-based Sound Music Cities. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and living and/or working in Minneapolis.

"By leveraging data-driven insights, we look to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment that empowers all stakeholders within the music ecosystem," said Don Pitts, founder and president of Sound Music Cities in an announcement.

Results of the census will be available later in the year, with city officials hoping the data can be used to inform local strategies and ultimately "elevate Minneapolis as a premier destination for music enthusiasts and industry professionals."

"The Minneapolis music industry is one of the most important creative and economic drivers in the region. We recognize the critical role that data plays in shaping effective policies and initiatives," Ben Johnson, director of Arts and Cultural Affairs, said in a statement. "The Minneapolis Music Census represents a crucial step towards building a more vibrant and resilient music community that reflects the diverse voices and experiences of all its members."