Minneapolis motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead

The Brief A man is dead after a motorcycle he was riding crashed into a sound wall Saturday night. The man was eastbound on I-94 when he started exiting to Riverside in Minneapolis. He then reportedly lost control and crashed. No other vehicles are believed to be involved.



A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Saturday.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reports that a man was riding a 2008 Kawasaki VN900 Cruiser eastbound on I-94 when it started to exit to Riverside.

The MSP crash report states the rider lost control when the motorcycle went onto a grassy apex and struck a sound wall.

The rider is identified as William Wade Lyons, 33, of Lakeville, Minn.

Lyons was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident, according to state patrol.