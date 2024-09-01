Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 1, 2024 4:13pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Saturday.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reports that a man was riding a 2008 Kawasaki VN900 Cruiser eastbound on I-94 when it started to exit to Riverside. 

The MSP crash report states the rider lost control when the motorcycle went onto a grassy apex and struck a sound wall.

The rider is identified as William Wade Lyons, 33, of Lakeville, Minn.

Lyons was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident, according to state patrol.