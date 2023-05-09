Minneapolis motorcycle crash kills man, injures another man

article

Minneapolis police say a man was killed when he ran a red light on a stolen motorcycle and crashed into another car.

The MPD says it responded to a crash at the intersection of 26th Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been on the motorcycle were injured.

A man in his 30s was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in unknown injuries. The other man, in his 40s, died at the scene.

Police say their initial investigations shows the two were driving a stolen motorcycle when they ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into a car on Hiawatha. The driver of the other car was uninjured.

Both the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minneapolis Police Department are investigating. No arrests have been made.