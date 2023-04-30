Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis mosques fires: arson suspect arrested

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
Fire crews at The Mercy Islamic Center in Minneapolis last Monday.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man police believe set fire to two mosques in South Minneapolis last week is in custody, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.  

Minneapolis Police Chief Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the man, who MPD previously named in a Facebook post as Jackie Rahm Litte, had been arrested after a joint investigation involving MPD, the FBI, and ATF — and that there was "no other known, active threat," to the Muslim community in Minneapolis. 

"This heinous act was an attempt to inflict terror onto our Muslim community. Houses of worship should be safe places. Setting fire to a sacred facility, where families and children gather, is incredibly inhumane. And this level of blatant hatred will not be tolerated in our great city," O’Hara said.

Two fires about a block apart 

Hennepin County prosecutors have already charged Little, 36, with second-degree arson in connection to the fire Monday night at the Mercy Islamic Center.  At around 7 p.m., that night,  Minneapolis firefighters knocked down a small fire in a room on the third floor. People on the second floor needed to be evacuated from the building as crews worked.

According to court records, Little was believed to have been seen on surveillance video at a nearby gas station purchasing a container and filling it with gas the day of the fire. 

Police said Little was captured on surveillance video entering the mosque while carrying a bag with a gas can inside. Shortly after, a staff member in the mosque noticed a fire on the top floor in a hallway near the office space. 

When crews arrived they found a melted plastic gas can where the fire originated. The fire caused damages estimated to be over $1,000, according to charges. 

The fire on Sunday, April 23 occurred at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center off East 24th Street, which is about a block away from the Mercy Islamic Center.  When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire in the mosque's bathroom that had been put out before crews arrived. Charges have yet to be filed for that fire — though the police statement indicates investigators believe Little was responsible. 

City: No ongoing threat to the Muslim community in Minneapolis 

Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Cedric  Alexander addressed the arrest during an interview with FOX 9 Sunday morning. 

"We have no other reason to believe that there's any other threats that are out there to any of our houses of worship. And certainly in our Muslim community, no one should feel threatened because of how they practice or where their practice their beliefs," he said.  

Minneapolis Public Safety Comm. on mosque fire arrest

Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Cedric L. Alexander speaks on the arrest of a suspect that police believe set fires at two mosques. "No one should feel threatened for how they practice."


 