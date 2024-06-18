Minneapolis' Minnehaha Falls flowing strong after heavy rain: Video

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 6:15 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
16
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:45 PM CDT until TUE 6:15 PM CDT, Morrison County, Todd County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:58 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:01 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

Minneapolis' Minnehaha Falls flowing strong after heavy rain: Video

Published  June 18, 2024 3:57pm CDT
Minnehaha Falls are raging after heavy rain

Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis were raging on Tuesday after recent rains.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A waterfall in the heart of Minneapolis that attracts more than 850,000 visitors annually is offering quite the show currently as above-average rainfalls continue to pummel most of Minnesota.

The 53-foot waterfall is located at the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and Minnehaha Parkway, within the 193-acre Minnehaha Regional Park.

The park has a history dating back to the 1800s, once including a zoo that featured several types of animals.

It’s also the site of the Hiawatha Golf Course – one of the first golf courses that allowed Black golfers to play in an era when that wasn't allowed at most courses.

FOX 9 stopped by the tourist attraction on Tuesday, offering a glimpse at the raging waters ahead of another round of storms. You can see current conditions in the video above.