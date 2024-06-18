Minneapolis' Minnehaha Falls flowing strong after heavy rain: Video

A waterfall in the heart of Minneapolis that attracts more than 850,000 visitors annually is offering quite the show currently as above-average rainfalls continue to pummel most of Minnesota.

The 53-foot waterfall is located at the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and Minnehaha Parkway, within the 193-acre Minnehaha Regional Park.

The park has a history dating back to the 1800s, once including a zoo that featured several types of animals.

It’s also the site of the Hiawatha Golf Course – one of the first golf courses that allowed Black golfers to play in an era when that wasn't allowed at most courses.

FOX 9 stopped by the tourist attraction on Tuesday, offering a glimpse at the raging waters ahead of another round of storms. You can see current conditions in the video above.