Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County

Minneapolis minister who helped feed crowds at George Floyd Square hospitalized

By
Published 
Updated just in
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Jerry Evans, a minister in Minneapolis, is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis minister who gave back to those in need in the days following George Floyd’s death has been hospitalized for nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.

At the corner of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, faith has been tested.

Minneapolis minister who helped feed crowds at George Floyd Square hospitalized

A Minneapolis minister who gave back to those in need in the days following George Floyd’s death has been hospitalized for nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.

"This has certainly enabled us – this church – to be witnesses of Christ," said Pastor Curtis Farrar, the leader of Worldwide Outreach for Christ Ministries.

The church’s small corner of Minneapolis was thrust into the international spotlight after Floyd’s death in May. 

"It could have happened in New York, London, wherever, but God allowed it to happen right here at 38 and Chicago," said Farrar.

A witness to all of it, was Pastor Farrar’s right-hand man and fellow minister Jerry Evans.

"Whatever happened at the church, Jerry was a part of it," said Farrar.

One thing Jerry is known for is his food.

"Every time someone would taste his food, you’re tasting you know his passion, his heart, his soul," said Angie Evans, Jerry’s wife.

Jerry and Angie own a catering business called Smoking J’s. They’ve served some big names over the years, but their biggest test would come in the weeks after Floyd’s death when members of the church fed, clothed and helped hundreds of people who visited the square.

"There were people here who were hurting people here, who needed help and to be that person – that friendly face whether it’s giving a person a sandwich or handing them a bottle of laundry detergent," said Angie.

"He’s a servant," she added. "He loves to give. He loves to do stuff for other people."

On Dec. 15, Jerry suffered a heart attack, which put him in a coma. Doctors said he would likely never recover.

"At one point they were saying he may just be a vegetable," said Angie.

With time and a lot of prayer, Jerry is making a miraculous recovery. He’s breathing on his own, opening his eyes and responding to voices around him.

"He’s making strides," said Angie. "Every day it’s amazing how God is just changing his life."

Due to COVID-19, Jerry’s family mostly communicates with him through FaceTime. With each day, his family has faith he’ll be back here soon, doing what he loves.

"Even in the midst of this tragedy and what we’re going through there’s still hope," said Angie. 

For GoFundMe information, click here.