Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: ‘Damn right I’ll stick up for Somalis’

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined Amy Hockert on FOX 9's All Day to discuss a number of topics. Frey says the local Somali community is "under attack" after the Trump Administration sent federal agents to the Twin Cities for immigration enforcement. Frey says that while he and President Trump differ in several areas, it's his job to work with the President to find common ground.



It’s been a trying week for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, ever since the Trump Administration announced it was sending 100 federal agents to the Twin Cities area for an immigration enforcement operation.

Tuesday, Frey joined FOX 9’s Amy Hockert on All Day to discuss a number of topics.

Somali community under attack

What we know:

Frey was asked to describe in one word what it’s been like to be in Minneapolis since federal agents got to the Twin Cities.

"Heavy, it’s been heavy for the constituents we have that love Minneapolis. It’s been especially difficult for our Somali communities, for immigrants that have decided to make Minneapolis home and are now clearly the target of a Trump Administration that doesn’t seem to care about the wonderful benefits they provide to our city," Frey said. "Right now they’re under attack, and the bottom line is we’ve got to stand up for them."

Separating good Somalis from criminals

Why you should care:

One of the primary reasons for the Trump Administration sending federal agents to Minnesota is allegedly due to Somalis that have been charged in massive fraud schemes, including Feeding our Future.

There is also an ongoing investigation that involves Minnesota tax dollars being linked to the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab. However, Frey argues those involved in fraud and crime should be prosecuted, but there are also plenty of Somali immigrants in Minneapolis making a positive impact.

"The people that committed the fraud should be held accountable. The people that committed the fraud should get charged, be prosecuted and go to jail as individuals, not as a community. That’s not a position that I have that should be unique, that is the United States constitution," Frey said. "Will I stick up for the Somali community that we love, for me personally, it’s my banker, it’s our babysitter, it’s the guy that is my security detail, you’re damn right I’ll stick up for them because they haven’t done anything wrong. The people that are accountable for the fraud that stole millions — we should be speaking with one accord there. Both of those things can be true."

Can Frey, Trump find common ground?

Local perspective:

It’s no secret that Mayor Frey and President Trump differ politically, but Frey says that he also recognizes it’s his job as a city leader to try to work with the President.

He says he’d love to bring Trump to Minnesota, show him the iconic Stone Arch Bridge and some of his favorite eating spots.

"There is always room to find common ground. I think that should be a part of the core job as mayor or any other politician — you try to find areas where you can work together," Frey said. "You show them this beautiful city, you show them it's diverse, and they love Minneapolis."

Trying tenure for Frey

Dig deeper:

Frey has been through a lot already as the mayor of Minneapolis, and he just got re-elected for a third term.

In 2020, he signed an emergency declaration that effectively shut down the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few months later, George Floyd’s death ignited protests and riots across the city.

Now, the local Somali community is nervous to leave their homes with ICE agents ready to enforce immigration operations.

"I think there’s a ton of stuff that happened over the last five years that none of us have envisioned," Frey said. "Nobody could’ve predicted the confluence of crisis and issues that came across our plate. Did I expect doing that? Of course not. But we are an incredible city. We’ve gotten knocked down seven times, we get up eight. We have been resilient and strong, I love this job. I’m looking forward to four more years here."