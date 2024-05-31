Minneapolis mass shooting: Where to donate to Officer Jamal Mitchell's family

A mass shooting in Minneapolis on Thursday left three people dead, including Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell. Here's where you can donate to the fallen officer's family.

Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association (MPPOA) have teamed up to collect donations for Mitchell's family.

You can donate through the LELS Benevolent Fund online here. You can also mail a check to: Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Attention: Officer Mitchell, 2700 Freeway Boulevard, Suite 700, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.

According to the release from MPPOA, this donation platform is the only one that is verified by the City of Minneapolis and the family of Mitchell.

All the proceeds will go to Mitchell's family.

"Our hearts are heavy as we stand in solidarity with the family of Officer Mitchell, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the entire state during this time of profound loss. Through this gesture, we seek to offer a measure of support and financial stability to the grieving family. To the brave individuals who tirelessly serve our communities as public safety officials: Your unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifices are acknowledged and deeply valued," MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday, when Minneapolis police officers responded to an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue South on reports of a shooting. On the way to the scene, an officer stopped to help what appeared to be a possible victim. Mitchell was shot in what authorities are describing as an ambush.

Mitchell stopped to provide aid to a man who appeared to be a victim, but the man instead shot him, authorities said. Mitchell, 36, later died at the hospital.

A second officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who died at the scene. That officer was also shot but was treated at the hospital and was released, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

A person in an apartment building was also killed, while three others were injured, including a Minneapolis firefighter.