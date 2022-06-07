Minneapolis man shot at police, fled in high-speed chase: charges

A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of shooting at police officers multiple times during a high-speed car chase on Sunday night before fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint.

Pablo Nava Jaimes, 30, was charged Tuesday with five felonies, including three counts of first-degree use of deadly force against a peace officer after he allegedly shot out of his vehicle toward White Bear Lake police officers several times on June 5, according to the complaint.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday in White Bear Lake when law enforcement attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Jaimes, for speeding and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 35E, charges said. The driver then allegedly fired a shot at a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and continued driving, reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph. Neither the trooper or the squad vehicle were hit.

Authorities, including a White Bear Lake police officers in squad cars and a State Patrol helicopter, pursued the driver east on Highway 96 and Birch Lake Boulevard, where Jaimes slowed down and fired multiple shots at the White Bear Lake police squad vehicles behind him, the complaint said. Neither the officers or the squads were hit.

Shortly after, Jaimes and his passenger abandoned the car at a business on Birch Lake Boulevard in White Bear Lake Township and fled on foot. One individual was seen throwing a gun over a fence, according to the complaint.

The pair was arrested after a helicopter helped direct canine officers to where they were located. Jaimes was taken to the hospital after a canine had "apprehended him by his arm," charges said. The passenger was also taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical concern.

Jaimes said he was unsure how many times he shot at the officers because he was drunk, the complaint said. He claimed he didn’t know why he fired at the officers but said he was frustrated with law enforcement for not doing anything in the past when his property had been vandalized.

In addition to the use of deadly force crimes, Jaimes is also charged with two counts of dangerous weapons drive-by shooting.

At the time of the incident, Jaimes had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. During a prior incident, he was stopped for speeding and allegedly had open bottles of beer, a loaded handgun in the car and methamphetamine in his wallet.

Jaimes is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.