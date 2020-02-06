Minneapolis man charged with murder after double shooting on Metro Transit bus

article

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a Minneapolis man who officers said shot two people onboard a Metro Transit bus late Thursday night.

Twenty-six-year-old Malcolm Lessley is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the case.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 9th Avenue North near Ramp A in Minneapolis around 9:30 p.m. for the reports of the shooting on a C-Line bus.

According to the charges, when officers responded, they found a man lying in a pool of blood on the ground and another man who had been shot in his face and was unresponsive. The victim on the ground, a 51-year-old man, was later pronounced dead as the other victim was rushed to the hospital.

Using information from witnesses, Minneapolis police began searching for the suspect as Metro Transit officers locked down the scene.

According to police, Lessley was arrested in the area of 7th Avenue and Nicollet Avenue. When taking him into custody, the charges state that police found a 9mm handgun in his waistband.

Advertisement

According to the charges, surveillance video from the bus shows Lessley get on the bus and later start speaking with one of the victims before moving closer before later moving closer to the man.

Then, as the bus was stopped near Ramp A, police say Lessley pulled out the handgun and opened fire. The video also reportedly shows Lessley shooting the second victim, the 51-year-old man, in the side of the head while he was standing by the door.

According to court records, Lessley has a criminal history including an arrest for second-degree assault in 2018. However, in hearings following that arrest, Lessley was found incomptent to stand trial. Further evaluations have been ordered in that case, however.