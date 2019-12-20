Minneapolis landlord sentenced to 60 days in jail, 3 years probation

article

Minneapolis landlord Stephen Frenz has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and up to three years of probation for committing perjury, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Frenz's sentencing hearing was held Friday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court. On October 18, a jury found Frenz guilty of perjury.

His conviction was based on actions that happened at an apartment building at 3057 14th Avenue South in Minneapolis. A neighborhood organization, IX of Powderhorn Park, filed a tenants' remedies action against Frenz and two of his companies. The organization needed written permission from a majority of the tenants to bring the court action. Frenz filed a motion claiming three additional units were full, so that the organization did not have a majority. However, further investigation found Frenz was lying about the three units being occupied.

Frenz will also have to perform 200 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine. His jail sentence will be staggered, with his first 30 days being served in January 2020 and the other 30 days to be served in January 2021.