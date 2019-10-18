Minneapolis landlord found guilty of perjury for lying about number of rentals in his building

article

A jury found Minneapolis landlord Stephen Frenz guilty of felony perjury Friday for lying about the number of rentals in his building to avoid making urgent fixes for other tenants.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman had accused of lying under oath when his tenants took him to court several years ago. The tenants alleged issues with mold, rodents and heating issues inside an apartment building he owns on 14th Avenue South.

Frenz' legal team has said they will appeal the verdict, arguing the judge made several errors in the case.

Frenz will be sentenced on Dec. 20. He will remain out of custody until then. With no criminal record, he is likely looking at probation with jail time stayed.