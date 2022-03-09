Minneapolis Incarnation Church fire: Sanctuary damaged, no injuries

article

A fire damaged the sanctuary and roof area of Incarnation Catholic Church in south Minneapolis overnight.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded to the fire around 3:42 a.m. Wednesday at 3901 Pleasant Avenue South. When they arrived, crews found fire showing on the first floor and the roof.

Crews responded to a church fire in south Minneapolis overnight. (FOX 9)

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it extended to any other areas outside of the sanctuary and roof area above the sanctuary.

They then searched all the floors for any victims and found none.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.