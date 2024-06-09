Man shot another stabbed at Minneapolis homeless encampment

article

One man was seriously hurt after being shot, and another was injured after being stabbed at a Minneapolis homeless encampment Saturday evening.

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to the 2800 block of Columbus Avenue on reports of a shooting at a homeless encampment. At the scene, they found a man with at least one possible life-threatening gunshot wound.

Another was also found with an apparent non-life-threatening laceration, reportedly from a stabbing, police said.

Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment, according to law enforcement.

Minneapolis is currently investigating what led up to the incident, who was involved, "if or how the two injuries may be related," and if there is a common suspect.

No arrests have been made.