Man fatally shot outside Minneapolis gas station

The Brief A 23-year-old man was fatally shot outside a gas station in Minneapolis. Police say a man approached the victim, "words were exchanged" and then he fired a gun. The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.



A 23-year-old man was fatally shot outside a gas station in Minneapolis on Monday, police said.

What we know

At about 11:47 a.m. on Nov. 25, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, a press release states.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation indicates the man was outside when he was approached by another man, with police noting "words were exchanged" and the second man pulled out a gun. He fired shots and then ran from the scene.

What they're saying

"This senseless act of gun violence in broad daylight is unacceptable and shocking," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement on Tuesday. "I have full confidence in our investigators to solve this case and find some sense of justice for this victim and his loved ones. We need anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately."

What we don't know

It's unclear what the two men were arguing about, with police noting they're continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and his cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made.