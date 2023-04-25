Minneapolis educator April Rachuy is named FOX 9 ‘Top Teacher’

We're celebrating our Top Teachers, and on Monday, FOX 9 made its first presentation at Waite Park Elementary in Minneapolis to celebrate third-grade teacher April Rachuy.

A parent who nominated Rachuy says she takes special care of her students, easing their fears and anxiety. The students were also a big support to Rachuy this school year after her father died.

"You don't know what's going on in their home life, in their family life, in their community. If you can be one piece of sunshine, one piece of stability or one person who supports them, give them kindness, the low, whatever they need — you cannot not do that," Rachuy said.

As a FOX 9 Top Teacher, Ms. Rachuy will receive $1,000 from Royal Credit Union for classroom supplies, a pizza party for up to 30 people provided by Papa Murphy's, and a Top Teacher award for their desk.

All FOX 9 Top Teachers will be featured in a special that will air near the end of the school year.