Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minneapolis educator April Rachuy is named FOX 9 ‘Top Teacher’

By
Published 
Top Teacher
FOX 9

April Rachuy named FOX 9 ‘Top Teacher’

Third-grade teacher April Rachuy of Waite Park Elementary School in Minneapolis has been named FOX 9's 'Top Teacher' for going above and beyond for her students.

(FOX 9) - We're celebrating our Top Teachers, and on Monday, FOX 9 made its first presentation at Waite Park Elementary in Minneapolis to celebrate third-grade teacher April Rachuy. 

A parent who nominated Rachuy says she takes special care of her students, easing their fears and anxiety. The students were also a big support to Rachuy this school year after her father died. 

"You don't know what's going on in their home life, in their family life, in their community. If you can be one piece of sunshine, one piece of stability or one person who supports them, give them kindness, the low, whatever they need — you cannot not do that," Rachuy said. 

As a FOX 9 Top Teacher, Ms. Rachuy will receive $1,000 from Royal Credit Union for classroom supplies, a pizza party for up to 30 people provided by Papa Murphy's, and a Top Teacher award for their desk. 

All FOX 9 Top Teachers will be featured in a special that will air near the end of the school year.