Minneapolis music community shaken following mass shooting that left 1 dead

Several communities in the Minneapolis music scene continue to grieve following a shooting Friday night that left one dead, and several others injured.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 11, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of 16th Ave S. to find multiple people with gunshot wounds.

One adult male was found at the location and died at the scene. Officers onsite learned that additional people had self-transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. According to police, preliminary information indicates that several adults were in a backyard near the location when two suspects walked up the alley and began shooting, then fled.

At least eight people were injured during the shooting, and Nicholas "August" Golden, 35, died following the incident.

In a GoFundMe for August’s partner, Caitlin, that has raised more than $75,000 from 2,100 donors (as part of an original goal of $10,000), the community is urged to, "Come together to support Caitlin as she processes this unfathomable loss. Caitlin is constantly taking care of others, and if you've ever met her, she's probably made you laugh, made you a meal, or been supportive of your creative project. She's given so much to the community, it's her turn to be supported." The page says funds will be used to help deal with various bills in a time of need.

Another GoFundMe created to support non-fatal victims of the shooting has surpassed $100,000 donations of its initial $50,000 goal, by more than 2,800 donors.

The gathering was at a do-it-yourself (DIY) music concert put on by local organizers at a house venue known as "Nudieland" – at which supporters are known for their support of the LGBTQ community and causes, as well as, those that support anti-racism and violent aggression.

Long known as a city with deep ties to alternative rock and roll, Minneapolis is home to several DIY music venues found in homes, garages, and backyards, for people to congregate with those who have similar ideologies and musical tastes. Oftentimes the shows themselves are free of charge or solicit donations such as $5-10 for touring bands that are visiting.

Roughly 30 minutes prior to the shooting on Friday, a Minneapolis police officer was shot while pursuing a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a robbery.

The shooting and subsequent chase drew a robust response from MPD officers, who waited outside North Memorial Hospital, and saluted the officer who left a few hours later in stable condition.

The response to the officer shooting has since been questioned by community members as to whether such resources were needed onsite as other acts of violence were being committed around the city, in a department that currently remains understaffed.