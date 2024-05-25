Minneapolis community remembers George Floyd 4 years after death

Four years ago, the world watched as then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

The final moments of Floyd’s life gave birth to a global reckoning on police brutality, and this weekend, people traveled from around the world to reflect on that.

"Remembering, celebrating, mourning, because it could still happen," Clee Spearman told FOX 9. "Things like this are still going on, so we can’t forget."

"It gives me goosebumps… this could’ve been me… this could be anybody, anybody of color," Kevin Lee added.

Years after Floyd’s death, a collective trauma motivates many to keep Floyd’s memory alive, and push for a better tomorrow.

"Police brutality is a situation that we shouldn’t have to deal with in a civilized society," Kevin Robinson finished.