Minneapolis City Council passes 14-day eviction notice requirement

The Minneapolis City Council passed a fair notice ordinance in an effort to reduce evictions. This comes as the eviction moratorium in place due to the pandemic is expected to end.

Under the ordinance, property owners are required to give renters at least 14 days notice before starting eviction proceedings if non-payment of rent is the reason for the eviction.

City staff will provide a report to the council in a year for an update on the ordinance. They will provide a recommendation on whether to increase the notice requirement from 14 to 30 days.

The council is also directing the city attorney's office to research whether the council should add a provision to the ordinance that would prohibit an eviction for nonpayment of rent against a renter who has applied for government assistance.

St. Louis Park recently adopted a similar ordinance.