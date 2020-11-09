Minneapolis City Council committee to discuss temporarily adding outside police officers

article

A Minneapolis City Council committee plans to discuss a proposal to bring in Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies and Metro Transit Police officers to assist the city’s police department.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city’s Policy and Government Oversight Committee will discuss the item that would allocate more than $496,000 through the end of the year to bring on added law enforcement personnel.

The program would run from Nov. 15 through the end of 2020 and would put Sheriff’s Deputies and Metro Transit Officers under the Minneapolis Police Department’s command. The agreements are called Joint Enforcement Teams.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.