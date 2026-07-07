Minneapolis beaches temporarily closed due to E. coli levels

The Brief Minneapolis officials say that Bde Maka Ska North and Thomas beaches will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, July 7, due to high E. coli levels. No illnesses have been reported so far, but closures are being taken as a precaution. All other Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board beaches remain open so far.



Two popular Minneapolis beaches are closed after water quality monitoring found E. coli levels above state guidelines.

Bde Maka Ska beaches closed

What we know:

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says it has closed Bde Maka Ska North Beach and Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach beginning on Tuesday, July 7, after tests showed E. coli bacteria levels above what the state allows.

A press release says the uptick is likely caused by recent rain, which may have washed E. coli from the landscape into the lake.

So far, there have not been any reports of swimmers getting sick, officials said, with the closures being a proactive step.

Dig deeper:

Elevated E. coli levels in water can make people sick, especially young children and those with weaker immune systems.

All other public beaches, including Lake Hiawatha Beach, are open and have safe water quality.

What's next:

The MPRB says that water quality staff will keep checking the beaches, and once bacteria levels drop back within safe limits, the beaches will reopen.