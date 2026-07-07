Man dies after firework explodes in his hand in Shoreview

The Brief A man in his 20s died after a firework exploded in his hand on the roof of an abandoned building in Shoreview early Sunday, July 5. Emergency responders used a 101-foot aerial platform to rescue him, but he died after surgery at HCMC in Minneapolis. The incident is under investigation by multiple state and local agencies.



Authorities say a man in his 20s died early Sunday morning after a firework exploded in his hand on the roof of an abandoned building in Shoreview.

Shoreview fatal fireworks incident

What we know:

Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center got a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5, reporting a man in his 20s had a firework explode in his hand while on the roof of an abandoned building near County Road I. The caller told dispatchers the man was unconscious but breathing, with injuries to his face and chest.

First responders from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department, Lake Johanna Fire Department and Allina Medical Transport rushed to the scene. Deputies found the man on the roof of an abandoned building at the former TCAAP site. The stairs were unusable, so a sergeant requested a helicopter from the Minnesota Air Rescue Team, but firefighters were able to reach the roof using Ladder 113, a 101-foot articulating aerial platform.

Firefighters and paramedics transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, but he died after emergency surgery. Authorities say the man was holding a mortar tube with a 2-inch firework when it exploded in front of a group of 15-20 people.

What they're saying:

The Lake Johanna Fire Department expressed condolences, saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man."

The incident happened in the early morning hours after Independence Day, a time when fireworks injuries tend to spike. First responders worked together to safely remove the man from the rooftop.

Investigation continues into cause and circumstances

Why you should care:

Fireworks can cause serious injury or death, especially when handled improperly or in risky locations. Multiple state and local agencies are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the explosion and whether any safety protocols were ignored.

The other side:

Authorities are hoping the group of 15-20 people who witnessed the explosion may be able to provide more information to investigators about what happened that night. Authorities have not released the name of the man who died, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we know:

Officials have not shared whether alcohol or other substances were involved, what type of event was taking place on the rooftop, or if anyone else was injured.