Walz blasts Trump post of Minnesota kindergarteners wearing hijabs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is responding after President Trump posted a video on Truth Social Monday morning of a Minnesota kindergarten graduation showing students wearing hijabs.
Trump post of Minnesota students
What we know:
President Trump shared a video on Truth Social Monday morning of a Gateway STEM Academy kindergarten class at their 2026 graduation. The president's original post contained no comment. However, the president later reposted commentary on the video from another account, "End Wokeness," which replied: "Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab… in kindergarten."
Local perspective:
Gateway STEM Academy is a public charter school that is overseen by a board of directors and Pillsbury United Communities.
Walz responds to Trump post
What they're saying:
In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Gov. Walz responded to Trump's, saying the president was "attacking" the student simply for what they were wearing to school.
"The President of the United States is attacking a group of kindergartEners because of the clothes they wore to school," Walz's post read.