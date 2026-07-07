Highland Parkway crash: St. Paul cyclist taken off life support, dies from injuries

The Brief A man was hit by a car door while biking on Highland Parkway on June 27. He died from his injuries after being taken off life support on July 3. The driver, an adult female, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.



A man has died after being struck by a car door while riding his bike on Highland Parkway in St. Paul late last month, according to police.

Police respond to crash involving bicyclist, parked car

What we know:

Officers say the crash happened at 3:22 p.m. on June 27 on the 1600 block of Highland Parkway.

According to preliminary details, a woman was exiting her parked car and opened the door, striking the man on his bike. The driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police. She was described as cooperative throughout the investigation.

The man suffered a head injury and was taken to Regions Hospital. He was removed from life support on July 3, six days after the incident, and died from his injuries. Police identified the man as 69-year-old Ricki Allan Larson of St. Paul.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

What we don't know:

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.