Man drowns at Lake Ann Park in Chanhassen after kayaking without life jacket

The Brief A 36-year-old man from Eden Prairie drowned at Lake Ann Park in Chanhassen on Saturday, July 4. Authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water from a kayak. The Carver County Sheriff's Office urges everyone to wear life jackets and practice water safety.



A 36-year-old Eden Prairie man drowned at Lake Ann Park after entering the water from a kayak without a life jacket, prompting renewed calls for water safety, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Response to drowning at Lake Ann Park

What we know:

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said deputies responded to multiple 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, after witnesses saw a man go underwater and not resurface. The man was last seen just beyond the designated beach area on a kayak and was not wearing a life jacket.

The Carver County Dive Team was activated and, after a search, recovered the man’s body. Authorities identified him as Earnest Corderia Claiborn, 36, of Eden Prairie. A brief but severe storm passed through the area during the incident, temporarily delaying recovery efforts until it was safe for responders.

However, authorities do not believe the storm contributed to the man entering the water. The Carver County Sheriff's Office is working with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to investigate the circumstances of the drowning. The Chanhassen Fire Department, Ridgeview Ambulance Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted in the response.

Water safety reminders and community outreach

Why you should care:

The Carver County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to make water safety a priority when enjoying Minnesota's lakes and rivers.

"Wearing a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent drowning. Whether boating, kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, or participating in other water activities, a life jacket can save your life. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, be aware of changing water and weather conditions, and make safe choices while enjoying the outdoors."

Local perspective:

Drownings are a concern across Minnesota, especially during the busy summer months when lakes and rivers are popular destinations. The Carver County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning and encourages the public to take water safety seriously.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released further details about what led to the man entering the water or whether any other factors contributed to the drowning.