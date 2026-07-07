Body found at Palisade Head cliff in Tettegouche State Park, second death this year

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The Brief Authorities say a body was found at the bottom of Palisade Head in Tettegouche State Park on Monday, July 6. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Michael Morse of Duluth. The case is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.



Authorities say they are investigating after a body was found and recovered from the base of Palisade Head, a well-known cliff in Tettegouche State Park.

Body recovered at Palisade Head

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report at 11:13 a.m. on Monday, July 6, about a body on the rocks below Palisade Head, a popular cliff along Lake Superior’s north shore.

Tettegouche State Park is about 60 miles northeast of Duluth, and attracts many visitors for its scenic cliffs and views.

Dig deeper:

The victim has since been identified as 64-year-old Michael Morse of Duluth.

An investigation is ongoing, with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office assisting the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

In May, authorities also discovered a body at the base of Palisade Head.

Officials have since urged caution when visiting the area's steep cliffs.