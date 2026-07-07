Body found at Palisade Head cliff in Tettegouche State Park, second death this year
SILVER BAY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say they are investigating after a body was found and recovered from the base of Palisade Head, a well-known cliff in Tettegouche State Park.
Body recovered at Palisade Head
What we know:
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report at 11:13 a.m. on Monday, July 6, about a body on the rocks below Palisade Head, a popular cliff along Lake Superior’s north shore.
Tettegouche State Park is about 60 miles northeast of Duluth, and attracts many visitors for its scenic cliffs and views.
Dig deeper:
The victim has since been identified as 64-year-old Michael Morse of Duluth.
An investigation is ongoing, with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office assisting the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The backstory:
In May, authorities also discovered a body at the base of Palisade Head.
Officials have since urged caution when visiting the area's steep cliffs.
The Source: Information provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.