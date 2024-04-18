Altercation at Minneapolis apartment leaves man shot, seriously injured

article

An altercation at a Minneapolis apartment left one man seriously injured after being shot Thursday afternoon.

According to Minneapolis police, just after 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment on the 2200 block of Golden Valley Road. At the scene, officers found a man inside the apartment with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that an altercation at the apartment led to gunfire inside. Evidence of gunfire extended into the hallway of the apartment building.

The suspects were not at the scene, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Minneapolis police are currently investigating the incident.