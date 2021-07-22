Milwaukee Bucks championship parade; fans turn out by thousands

Thousands of people poured into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses as they roll through the heart of the city. They'll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city's Deer District, where an estimated 100,000 people gathered Tuesday night to watch the Bucks put away the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

Fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

Parade Route

The parade will begin around 11 a.m. CT on the eastern end of Wisconsin Avenue. The parade watchers are invited to line the route starting west of the pedestrian crossing where Prospect Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue meet. After moving west along Wisconsin Avenue, the parade will turn north on Water Street, ending at Knapp Street. Festivities will continue in Block 6 of Deer District, which is located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street. The stage will be on the north side of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue. The program is anticipated to conclude by 2 p.m.

Street closures

In addition to the streets on the parade route, the following streets will be closed as early as 8:00 a.m.

West McKinley Avenue from North Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Drive to North 6th Street

West Juneau Avenue from North Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Drive to North 6th Street

North Vel R. Phillips Avenue from West McKinley Avenue to West Kilbourn Avenue

North 5th Street from West McKinley Avenue to West Juneau Avenue

An effort will be made to ensure cross streets intersecting with the parade route remain open to vehicle traffic as long as possible.

Transit

Service on The Hop will be maintained throughout the day, though minor delays may be possible given the crowds downtown and the parade crossing the route. Riders are encouraged to follow @HopAlerts on Twitter to be notified of any delays and track the vehicles in real time utilizing the streetcar’s real-time route map at https://thehopmke.com/interactive-map/ or the free TransLoc app (available via the App Store or Google Play).

These street closures will impact multiple MCTS bus routes that operate in downtown Milwaukee. Passengers should visit RIDEMCTS.com/Alerts for information about detours.

Parking

"NO PARKING – TOW AWAY ZONE" signs are currently being posted. Vehicles must be moved to ensure safety. All vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is towed, please call (414) 286-2700 for more information. Additional information on reclaiming and payment is at milwaukee.gov/Towing.

Metered parking locations throughout the city and contactless payments are available on the MKE Park app available for free download on iPhone and Android devices. Another resource is available parkmilwaukee.com which provides a list of parking lots and structures.

The Hop

Due to crowd sizes, the Wisconsin Avenue parade route has been closed to cross traffic and The Hop streetcar service has been temporarily suspended. Service will resume as conditions warrant.

Associated Press contributed to this report.